The Upper East Side Gets a New Candy Store

Glace just got even sweeter!
Glace, the gluten-free ice cream shop Sasha Zabar opened in 2023, has unveiled its newest concept: Glace Candy. The new store opened Thursday at 1266 Madison Ave (between 90th and 91st Street), where Glace’s ice cream shop originally opened. The gluten-free ice cream spot is located at 1268 Madison Avenue, directly next door, where it moved back in 2024.
Zabar worked with Levi Shaw-Faberand and Audrey Hughes of Faber / Hughes to design the new store–the same team he hired when the ice cream shop moved locations. The firm teased the new shop on their Instagram earlier this week.
“The shop is a nod to Sasha’s favorite childhood spot, Millionaire Deli, once located in the very same space,” Glace shared on Thursday. Zabar, son of Eli Zabar, grew up in the neighborhood.
Glace Candy features a curated selection of sweets from all over the world, including candy from the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, France, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. Their selections also include Zabar-made sweets like gummies, chocolates, and marshmallow treats based off of their viral hot chocolate marshmallow ‘“halo.” The bin candies are $19 per pound.
“Look on the left side of the bin for country of origin, and the right side for any dietary information like vegan, gluten-free, and more,” shared sales associate Matt Parker.
While the ice cream shop is gluten-free, Glace Candy is not, though they do “offer a wide selection of gluten free options.”
The two stores connect, and customers are encouraged to mix and match.
“If you want to get it on [your] ice cream, we can ring it up all together or [you] can pay separate[ly],” shared Parker. They have a Cold-Stone-like slab where candies can easily be mixed into the ice cream.
Glace Candy Shop is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
