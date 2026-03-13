A Long-Closed Section of the East River Esplanade Is About to Reopen

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After years of sinkholes, construction delays, and frustrated residents, a stretch of the East River Esplanade that has been out of reach for far too long is on the verge of reopening.
AdvertisementAccording to representatives from the Hospital for Special Surgery who presented at this week’s Community Board 8 Parks and Waterfront Committee meeting, a walkthrough with the Parks Department is scheduled for this coming Tuesday to secure final approvals for the 70th to 72nd Street section of the Esplanade, including the pedestrian ramp. Assuming the inspection goes smoothly, the ramp and surrounding area could be open to the public within one to two weeks.
The reopening will not be permanent at first. A two-week shutdown is expected sometime in May — the exact timing depends on weather — to allow crews to apply a final coat of paint to railings and install the top layer of pavers, both of which require sustained temperatures above 55 degrees. Once that work is complete, the section will be turned over for good.
The broader picture is equally encouraging. HSS, which is overseeing improvements from 70th to 78th Street, told the committee that the entire stretch is expected to be fully completed by the end of October.
Progress won’t be limited to the 70s. The New York City Parks Department separately announced that its East River Esplanade Phase 3 seawall repair project — covering three sections of the Esplanade — has an official order-to-work date of April 13. The Parks project will address deteriorating pile structures and sea walls in sections spanning 62nd to 64th Street, 76th to 81st Street, and 90th to 94th Street. The 76th to 81st section is being tackled first, in coordination with the HSS scope of work. Work on each section is expected to take roughly 10 to 12 months.
AdvertisementA Parks engineer told the committee that the contractor will be working primarily from the water, which means pedestrian closures along the Esplanade path are not currently planned. Some narrowing of the walkway may occur during top-side work on railings and pavers, but the path is expected to remain passable.
One near-term disruption to flag: the 78th Street pedestrian bridge is expected to close in approximately July for final paving, landscaping, and gym equipment installation. The exact closure dates have not yet been confirmed, but HSS said they will notify the community board, Council Member Menin’s office, and Friends of the East River Esplanade once dates are set.
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