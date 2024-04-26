Business Openings: Dear Coffee, Warby Parker, Maya Tribeca Spa, Burp Bowl Cafe

Dear Coffee has just opened at 1246 Lexington Avenue at East 84th Street. The new spot announced its soft-opening on Friday, with initial hours of 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. The space – previously occupied by Brodo (a purveyor of bone broth) – is clean and sleek in appearance, with white marble (or marble-like) counters and a small amount of seating. Early reviews (there are two on Google, as of writing) compliment the vibes, beverages and prices, with one customer pointing out the multiple outlets for anyone who wants to get some work done there, though that’s not usually something small store owners are thrilled about.
Eyeglass retailer Warby Parker is opening a new location at 1187 Third Avenue (at 69th Street), which will be its second location on the Upper East Side; they can also be found at 1209 Lexington Avenue (at 82nd Street). For more location information and updates, visit stores.warbyparker.com/ny/new-york/1187-third-ave.
According to @TradedNY, Maya Tribeca Spa has leased a second-floor space at 1134 First Avenue, between 62nd and 63rd streets. The 1,500 square foot space was rented at $60 per foot (per year), which means the new tenant is paying $90,000 per year ($7,500 monthly). The building’s ground floor restaurant space, once home to Johnny Rockets, also appears to be available.
We’ve learned from @UESthings that Burp Bowl Cafe, a Chinese takeout place, has just opened a location at 1812 Second Avenue at 94th Street. This is its third location, adding to its outposts on East 45th and East 27th streets. Burp Bowl, according to its website, serves authentic Chinese rice noodles, with a menu featuring noodle soups, dry rice and egg noodle dishes, several cold dishes (sliced pork tongue, chicken gizzard) and appetizers including braised pork feet and scallion pancakes. All noodle options start at $12.99 and can come with add-ons like extra meat or egg. Customers can also choose their preferred level of spice. Both the East 45th Street and East 27th Street locations have Google scores of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with the spicy beef noodle soup appearing to be the all-around favorite.