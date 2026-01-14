Business Openings: Hamptons BioMed, A La Turka To-Go, The Fashion Squad School, Nova Pizza & Grill, Malta Coffee

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Hamptons BioMed, a longevity clinic founded in Southampton, is opening a retail location at 211 East 70th Street (between Second and Third avenues) this month. “Hamptons BioMed’s Upper East Side clinic will provide a comprehensive, client-centered approach to wellness, incorporating advanced IV therapies, peptides, nutritional guidance, and non-invasive longevity
Signage is up for A La Turka To-Go at 1391 Second Avenue, between 72nd and 73rd streets (h/t @uesthings). A La Turka has been serving Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine at 1417 Second Avenue (corner of East 74th Street) since 1995, making this expansion a major milestone after 30 years. We’ve asked A La Turka if they have a target opening date.
The Fashion Squad School, which bills itself as “the [first] fashion design school for kids,” has opened at 1656 Third Avenue (between 92nd and 93rd streets). The after-school program, founded by fashion designer and “Project Runway” contestant Layana Aguilar, opened its first location in Tribeca in 2020. “For years, parents have asked us to bring the magic of Fashion Squad to the Upper East Side,” says Aguilar. “This expansion is not just about opening a new location—it’s about welcoming more children into a space where their imagination is honored, their individuality is championed, and their creativity becomes their superpower.”
Signage is up for a Nova Pizza & Grill at 90th and Second Avenue, per this Reddit post. According to a Google listing, it’s located at 1739 Second Avenue.
Malta Coffee opened about a month ago at 250 East 90th Street (between Second and Third avenues), marking its second location on the Upper East Side. Malta’s original location, at 1045 Lexington Avenue (between 74th and 75th streets), opened in late 2024.
