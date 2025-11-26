Business Openings: SotoMethod, Urban Dunes, Sweet Rehab, D Ô E N, Astrid & Miyu

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
SotoMethod is opening in the spring at 206 East 86th Street (between Second and Third avenues), the fitness studio announced on Instagram. SotoMethod offers a variety of cardio and resistance programs incorporating interval training, with both in-studio and on-demand sessions available. The business, founded by Hilary Hoffman, currently operates one location in Tribeca.
Urban Dunes, “NYC’s Indoor Sandbox Experience,” has opened at 122 East 91st Street (between Lexington and Third avenues). Designed for kids 9 and under, the new play space offers three themed sandboxes: Dino Dig, Golden Beach and Construction Zone. The owner of @playinnyc, an Instagram account which reviews play spaces around the city, wrote that “It did provide some entertainment for [my daughter], although I couldn’t help feeling somewhat underwhelmed. Apart from sand, they have a few books available. The space is not stroller friendly as it’s a converted townhome with steps up to the main floor, then a narrow but long staircase down to the construction zone sandpit. If you have a child that really loves playing in sand, they’ll love this spot.”
AdvertisementSweet Rehab, a Parisian dessert bar, has opened at 167 East 87th Street (between Lexington and Third avenues). This is the sweet spot’s second location, adding to its original outpost in Soho. Sweet Rehab’s best-seller is its Le Miel: a “Honey cake [with] white chocolate orange blossom cream, crunchy melted pistachio praliné, whipped honey, topped with fresh honeycomb and orange zest.” Another favorite would be its Parisian Black & White Truffle Madeleines, and they also offer cake jars, croissants, cookies, cakes, financiers and more.
D Ô E N, a woman’s clothing retailer, is opening a location on 78th and Madison Avenue (h/t @uesthings). Self-described as “A celebration of womanhood, designed with a reverence and nostalgia for coastal California of decades past,” the store has several locations in California along with outpost in the West Village, Sag Harbor and Nantucket.
Astrid & Miyu, a British jewelry brand, opened in late October at 1134 Madison Avenue (at 84th Street), its second NYC location (they also have a spot on Bleecker Street). “Known for stackable gold styles and in-store experiences like piercings and bracelet welding, the London-based brand sees the move as a strategic bet on a customer who values quality, design and immediacy over legacy logos,” Glossy wrote of its UES expansion earlier this year.
