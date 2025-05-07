Business Openings: Staud, Nucleus Dispensary, Van Leeuwen, Zing! Fit, Angelina Bakery, Lexington Marketplace

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Staud has opened at 1011 Madison Avenue at 78th Street, the women’s clothing and accessory brand announced Tuesday on Instagram. This is their second location in NYC, complimenting their outpost in Soho. Since launching in 2015 in Los Angelos, Straud has attracted celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson, and has built a loyal following for its beaded handbags and vintage-inspired clothing.
Nucleus Dispensary has just soft-opened at 1819 Second Avenue (between 94th and 95th streets)–on the retail level of a residential rental building–the business announced on Instagram. “As proud members of the Upper East Side Yorkville community, we’re more than just a dispensary,” the business states on its website. “We’re a gathering place where neighbors connect, learn, and explore cannabis together.” The space was previously home to a smoke shop (called Smoke Shop) which sold everything outside of weed (as far as we know).
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is planning on opening its newest location at 1380 Madison Avenue (between 96th and 97th streets) this month, according to a recent Instagram post. The exact date has not been confirmed. This will be Van Leeuwen’s third location on the UES, adding to its storefronts at 1270 Third Avenue (at 73rd Street) and 1625 Second Avenue (between 84th and 85th streets).
Zing! Fit will be opening soon at 1732 First Avenue (at East 90th Street). The kids’ fitness and movement company offers birthday parties, classes, and events focused on movement, mindfulness, and play. The company also partners with schools and camps to deliver its programs. “Zing! is making its studio debut to the Upper East Side at 1732 1st Avenue,” wrote founder Michele Gordon Levy on Instagram. “Just over 4 years ago, I set out on a mission to help kids and their busy grown-ups to feel amaZING through movement, mindset & play. Now we’re taking that to a whole new level in this incredible space!” To stay updated about the UES location, click here.
Angelina Bakery will soon be opening its second Upper East Side location at 1100 Lexington Avenue (at 77th Street), the Italian bakery with Korean influence announced in an Instagram post, adding that it hopes to open later this month. With eight current locations — including one at 1649 Third Avenue (between 92nd and 93rd streets), which opened last year — Angelina has gone viral for its “burn cakes” and what it claims is the “Greatest Bombolone in America.”
Lexington Marketplace has just opened at 1276 Lexington Avenue on 86th Street. “Open 24/7, it’s your go-to destination for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, any time of day or night,” someone who hasn’t confirmed their identity wrote in an email to East Side Feed. “Craving pancakes at 2 a.m.? The grill’s always on and ready to serve. With a friendly staff, spotless space, and seriously delicious food, this place is a must-visit,” the person, who we’re guessing is an owner but can’t say for sure, continued.
