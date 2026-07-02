Business Openings: Stretch Zone, The Cutting District, Club Pilates, The Gyro Project, Ana Luisa Jewelry

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Stretch Zone, a practitioner-assisted stretching studio, is slated to open in July at 1407 Third Avenue (between 79th and 80th streets). The franchise pairs each client with a trained “stretch practitioner” who secures them to a patented strap table and guides them through a sequence of dynamic stretches meant to improve flexibility, mobility, and everyday range of motion — the pitch being that you relax while someone else does the work. The Upper East Side location, led by general manager Gabriel Serrano, plans to run weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is offering first-time neighborhood residents a free 30-minute session to try it out.
AdvertisementThe Cutting District, the modern barbershop that made its debut on the Upper West Side last year, has signed a lease for its first cross-town space at 1309 Lexington Avenue (between 87th and 88th streets), a roughly 1,000-square-foot storefront in Carnegie Hill directly across from Immanuel Lutheran Church. The shop hasn’t formally announced the location or said whether it will run as a second outpost or a relocation, though the deal was first reported by @TradedNY. Its original location opened in the spring of 2025 at 265 Columbus Avenue, where it racked up a wall of five-star reviews within weeks and won over regulars with a lineup of complimentary drinks — coffee, beer, soda, even whiskey — as sister site I Love the Upper West Side reported at the time.
Club Pilates opened a new Upper East Side studio on June 20 at 1487 First Avenue (at East 78th Street). The boutique franchise builds its classes around the reformer — the spring-loaded sliding carriage at the heart of Joseph Pilates’ original method — and rounds out the schedule with low-impact formats spanning cardio, strength, TRX-style suspension training, and recovery-focused stretching, scaled across skill levels for everyone from first-timers to seasoned practitioners. New clients can book a free 30-minute intro class to get a feel for the equipment before committing to a membership.
The Gyro Project, the rapidly expanding Greek chain, opened its first Upper East Side outpost on June 23 at 1260 Lexington Avenue (at East 85th Street). The fast-casual spot is built around its namesake gyros, carved to order, and the Lexington Avenue location doubles as the New York City debut of the brand’s rotisserie chicken. The first 100 customers snagged $5 gyros to mark opening day.
AdvertisementAna Luisa will open its Upper East Side store on July 16 at 1219 Third Avenue (between 70th and 71st streets), in the space that previously held Serendipity Spa. The New York-born jewelry label got its start online in 2018 and is known for demi-fine pieces — necklaces, earrings, and rings that are hypoallergenic and tarnish-resistant — with much of the collection priced around $50. Climate Neutral Certified and built on a pitch of accessible pricing and sustainable sourcing, the shop will keep daily hours from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
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