Business Openings: Sugared and Bronzed, LB Coffee, WTHN, York Club Fitness, Janovic

Sugared and Bronzed has opened a new location at 1660 Third Avenue (at East 93rd Street), its second location on the UES, adding to its outpost at 1232 Third Avenue (between 71st and 72nd streets). The tanning salon offers “all-natural sugaring [for hair removal] and custom airbrush tanning,” with monthly memberships ranging from $15 to $119. The company was launched in 2010 and has 35 locations throughout the country.
AdvertisementLB Coffee had its grand opening at 454 East 84th Street (between York and First avenues) on October 11. “LB (Elbi), meaning my heart in Arabic, is more than just coffee,” the forthcoming coffee shop’s website states. “Our menu is simple: artisan coffee paired with Mediterranean-inspired bites.” Reviews are positive so far, with twenty 5-star write-ups on Google.
WTHN, a membership-based acupuncture studio with four current locations, is opening its newest outpost at 209 East 76th Street (between Second and Third avenues); the owners tell us they’re aiming for December. WTHN’s services include standard acupuncture, facial rejuvenation acupuncture and cupping. WTHN offers three monthly membership levels priced at $95, $175 and $195.
York Club Fitness is currently in its ‘pre-sale’ phase at 1433 York Avenue at 76th Street, which was previously home to a New York Health and Racquet Club. Here’s a limited-time offer they just shared on Instagram. The new health club’s least expensive monthly membership is $149/mo (there’s also a $129 enrollment fee). “Designed for those who value both sophistication and results, our club will offer a curated fitness experience like no other,” the business’ website reads. “Enjoy 24-hour access to state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, work one-on-one with elite personal trainers, or move with purpose in boutique-style group fitness classes. Rejuvenate in our serene wellness center and spa, unwind in the luxurious sauna, and refuel at our artisan juice bar — all thoughtfully crafted to support your health in style.”
Lastly, Janovic recently closed its location at 1491 Third Avenue (between 84th and 85th streets) and has since relocated to 1445 Third Avenue (at East 82nd Street).
