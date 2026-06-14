Business Openings: Yoga on Lex, The Sleep Loft, WTHN, The Formula X Meredith, EmmaBelle’s

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Yoga on Lex will soft-open Wednesday, June 17 at 965 Lexington Avenue (between 70th and 71st streets). The second-floor studio, which you can view on Instagram, has a handful of one-hour group classes on its early schedule. It’s the project of founder Jean Koerner.
AdvertisementThe Sleep Loft, a mattress showroom chain that lets shoppers test top online bedding brands in person before buying, opened a second Upper East Side store at 1056 Third Avenue (between 62nd and 63rd streets) in May. The showroom stocks 15 brands — among them Helix, Casper, Leesa, Puffy, and Avocado — for side-by-side comparison, and offers free white-glove delivery, setup, and old-mattress removal. The new location joins the company’s existing UES outpost at 1625 York Avenue, part of a 10-showroom footprint across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey. It’s open seven days a week, with walk-ins welcome.
WTHN, the modern acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine clinic, is opening its fifth location at 209 East 76th Street (between Second and Third avenues) on June 26. The studio — the brand’s name is pronounced “within” — joins existing outposts in Flatiron, NoHo, Williamsburg, and on the Upper West Side, and offers acupuncture, facial rejuvenation acupuncture, and cupping alongside a wellness boutique stocked with herbal remedies and acupressure tools. The Upper East Side clinic is already taking appointments and is courting early sign-ups with founding-member pricing, starting at $85 a month for one acupuncture treatment. It sits a short walk from the 77th Street stop on the 4 and 6 and the 72nd Street stop on the N, R, Q, and W.
The Formula X Meredith had its soft-opening on June 9 at 308 East 86th Street (between First and Second avenues). “The Formula x Meredith is a meticulously designed, 60-minute, low-impact workout that fuses the precision of Pilates, the burn of barre, the intensity of HIIT, and the intelligence of functional training—all driven by a curated beat that sets the pace, fuels your fire, and keeps your body moving with precision and power,” the website states.
AdvertisementEmmaBelle’s, a health food shop founded by two sisters , is expected to open at 91st and Madison Avenue in September (h/t @uesthings). “Our shelves are filled with a mix of thoughtfully curated vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined-sugar-free options designed to nourish your body and delight your taste buds,” their website reads. “Whether you’re managing food sensitivities or simply seeking cleaner, more mindful choices, you’ll find something here that feels good — and tastes even better.”
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!