Cozy’s Cuts For Kids Will Close on May 7

After nearly 30 years, Cozy’s Cuts for Kids (1416 Second Avenue at 74th Street) will close its doors permanently on May 7, 2023.
Cozy’s has always catered to the needs of children, providing them with a wide variety of entertainment while they sit in the chair: bubble blowing, video games, and television, as well as sending them home with a swag bag filled with lollipops, a balloon, and a toy from the goody basket.
Advertisement
The owner, Cozy Friedman, has promoted the salon on multiple television shows like the “Today Show” and the “Tyra Banks Show,” and Cozy’s has been featured in numerous publications like the New York Times and People Magazine.
Cozy founded the business after hearing about a terrible experience her friend’s nephew went through at an adult salon. She realized that kids need a barbershop that doesn’t just tolerate them, but “welcome them with open arms.” And that such a place should be staffed with stylists who actually enjoy working with children (and who parents are comfortable with).
Cozy’s opened its doors at its original location on Madison Avenue on December 10, 1994, and since then they’ve launched their own line of hair care products for kids called So Cozy. Cozy also published a book called Cozy’s Complete Guide to Girl’s Hair.
When we spoke to Cozy about the impending closure, she was focused on the wonderful experiences she’s had with families over the years, with many former customers bringing their own kids. “It’s been a special journey,” she said, “but now it just feels like the time is right to move on and ride off into the sunset.”
The store will not be sold to a different owner, or move, or downsize. Cozy emphasized that the closure is not the result of economic factors, but rather “a personal choice.”
Until the final day of business on May 7, Cozy’s will offer a 50% discount on all toys and merchandise.