JustFoodForDogs Opens Upper East Side Kitchen

JustFoodForDogs, a California-based company which offers its canine customers “human-grade nutrition,” is now up and running at 1325 Third Avenue, between 75th and 76th streets. A grand opening is expected to take place in a few weeks.
This is the company’s second stand-alone “kitchen” in NYC, where the food is made fresh by the company’s trained chefs, so you can watch them as they work behind the counter. Some popular plates (all ingredients are USDA-certified for human consumption) include beef and russet potato, chicken and white rice, and turkey and whole wheat macaroni.
There’s even a seasonal special right now – a chicken salad “inspired by the joys of spring, from picnics and sunny days to the bounty of vegetables and fruits ripe for the picking. Made with the freshest ingredients, this recipe combines chicken, quinoa, carrots, apples, spinach, and blueberries.”
Last year, they opened a location on the Upper West Side, and the original East Coast kitchen opened in 2019 at a Union Square Petco store.
You can buy their items at Petco locations throughout the city, including the one at 86th and Lexington Ave. These include frozen and “Pantry Fresh” products, which the company says can last up to two years without being refrigerated.
JustFoodForDogs also offers free nutrition consultations for your dog’s unique dietary needs, which can take place remotely or at one of their stores.
In a press release, JustFoodForDogs said it “offers the only [dog] food on the market proven healthy by two independent universities, who conducted year-long feeding trials proving their recipes boost the immune system of dogs in a healthy way.”
The Upper East Side location is open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Learn more at justfoodfordogs.com.