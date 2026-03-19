Mile High Run Club Is Closing Its Upper East Side Location

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Mile High Run Club is shutting down its boutique treadmill studio at 1251 Lexington Avenue between 84th and 85th Streets, with final classes set for Sunday, April 12.
AdvertisementThe studio broke the news to members in a heartfelt note. “So much happened inside these walls,” the message read. “Runners trained for their first 5K, or their tenth marathon, and some even logged their very first miles here.” The note added that the coaches, classes, and energy of the UES location “will be alive and waiting” at the company’s studio at 24 West 25th Street.
The closure drew reaction on the RunNYC subreddit, where one commenter said they could see it coming. “Ugh! I could’ve seen this coming ever since they closed their showers,” the user wrote, describing the changes as “a real bummer.”
Whether the closure is connected to a recent corporate shakeup isn’t clear. In early 2025, Mile High Run Club — which was founded in 2014 and operates coach-led treadmill training sessions within a club-like atmosphere of mood lighting and curated music — was acquired by California-based fitness conglomerate FitLab, according to Athletech News. FitLab, which was founded by former Nike executives and has secured $65 million in strategic financing, also owns brands including Y7 Yoga, Ragnar, Racked, and Sanctuary Fitness.
At the time of the acquisition, Mile High CEO and founder Willy Heath said the company had “always believed that anyone can develop a passion for running if they have access to the right environment, training programs and coaching.” FitLab co-CEO Brian Kirkbride praised Mile High as having “redefined the running experience.”
AdvertisementThe UES location was one of three New York City outposts. The original Noho studio closed in May 2025 — Mile High announced the news on Instagram, calling it “not easy” and saying the team had “broken hearts” over the decision. With the UES closure next month, the location at 24 West 25th Street will be the brand’s sole remaining studio.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!