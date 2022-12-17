New Child Care Center Opening on East 68th Street

Vivvi, a day care and early childhood center with five NYC locations, will be opening its sixth on the ground floor of 254 East 68th Street at the corner of Second Avenue, a rental building owned by Rudin.
Self-described as “an early childhood experience that aligns the exceptional quality families deserve, with the flexibility they need,” Vivvi’s forthcoming Upper East Side location – expected to open in the spring of 2023 – will measure just under 7,000 square feet, according to Commercial Observer.
Vivvi has programs available for infants (0 to 12 months), toddlers (12-24 months) and preschoolers (2 to 5 years), with a learning model which, in their words, “fosters children’s innate curiosity about the world around them.” The style is described as an “Inquiry Based Model,” through which faculty members observe each child’s interests and create projects which allow them to explore them further.
Vivvi offers both onsite and in-home options, as well as partnerships with employers; in a May 2022 press release published in Business Wire, it was announced that the company was “selected by the New York Yankees to provide on-site game day child care for coaches and players at Yankee Stadium.”
In February, the company announced it had received a $15 million infusion in Series B funding to help it grow nationally. Commercial Observer reports locations in DC and Boston are on the horizon.
Vivvi currently has locations in Tribeca, Hudson Yards, the Financial District, Midtown and Dumbo, Brooklyn.
We’ve inquired with the company about pricing at its soon-to-open UES outpost. We’ll provide an update if and when they return our request.