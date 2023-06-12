New Signage Encouraging Dog-Poop Cleanup to be Posted Around UES

In February, we found out that the streets of the Upper East Side are absolutely covered in poop, thanks to a study conducted by a student and professor of Marymount Manhattan College.
In March, Council Member Julie Menin decided to take action by launching a “Curb Your Dog Campaign and Design Contest,” which invited residents to create their own signs which would be used to encourage dog owners to clean up after their dogs.
Now, Menin has named 24-year-old Ellen Young the winner, and you’ll soon see her design all over the neighborhood.
“The winning design will be displayed across Council District 5 with assistance from partnering buildings, schools, and neighborhood associations. The design will appear on LinkNYC kiosks, within the upcoming Council Member Julie Menin newsletter, and featured on social media platforms of Council Member Julie Menin. The Council Member also allocated funds for the purchasing of 250 aluminum signs to remind area residents to pick up after their pup,” states Menin.
“I have always had a passion for dogs and graphic design! I moved to the Upper East Side 3 years ago from Cleveland Ohio and am so honored to be able to represent my community in this fun and creative way,” said Ellen Young, who currently works in marketing and more of her art can be viewed at @exteriorchild on Instagram.
Total waste of energy and money. The people who can’t be bothered to clean up after their dogs are not unaware of the city ordinance, they’re simply shameless and inconsiderate.