Rumble, Drybar Closing UES Locations

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
After eight years on the Upper East Side, Rumble Boxing will be closing its location at 1495 Third Avenue (between 84th and 85 streets). Members were notified via email earlier this week.
“Despite Rumble Boxing UES ranking 1st in overall studio revenue & #2 in the brand for enrollments, our landlord has elected to reclaim the building for a residential redevelopment program project,” the fitness studio wrote. “Per our lease agreement, he is exercising a clause that allows him to take back the space.” The building’s landlord is SMA Equities.
Advertisement
The email confirmed the final day of classes will be September 21.
Yesterday, Rumble cofounder Andy “The Mayor” Stern took to Instagram to share more details.
He said the closure “has nothing to do with the state of the business or the brand.” He continued, “Despite all the efforts, it is going forward.” Stern said members will be informed further about membership plans, packages, and more. He encouraged members to visit the Noho, Chelsea and other locations as they will remain open. He confirmed Rumble is looking for a new Upper East Side location but acknowledged “that will take time.” Stern signed off with a heartfelt message for the community. “Thank you for the 8 plus years of energy, effort, and memories you’ve created.”
The Drybar location within Rumble will also be closing. The hair salon’s last day will be August 2. Customers can visit the Drybar locations in Midtown East, Hell’s Kitchen and across the city.
In addition to the Rumble Boxing and the Drybar locations, the Steve Madden shoe store has quietly closed as well. The store was located at 157 East 86th Street (between Lexington and Third Avenue). Customers can shop for shoes at the Midtown, Soho, and other locations.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!
Very bad news about these small businesses closing. I believe it’s from greedy landlords that want more and more money, Already too many empty storefronts on the Upper
Eastside because the owners of the builings want exorbitant rents.The city must give tax credits to these real estate monfuals for emtpy store fronts when they should be fining them $50,000.00 for each storefront that is empty for a year. The money they collect can be used to get the homeless off the streets. City Council only cares about the big real estate industry getting richer because they rid around in limos, and don’t step over the homeless guy who shit in his pants sitting in the middle of the sidewalk on 86th and 2nd Aveune.