SEE IT: A 14,000-Square-Foot “Social Spa” Is Planned for the Upper East Side

A wellness brand known for combining sauna, cold exposure, and guided group programming is planning a major expansion to the Upper East Side.
AdvertisementOthership has signed a lease for a 14,000-square-foot space at 201 East 86th Street, at the corner of Third Avenue, according to a recent announcement. The new location is slated to open in 2027 and will introduce what the company describes as a “social spa” concept — a modern take on a communal bathhouse designed to encourage relaxation and low-key social interaction.
The Upper East Side site will be Othership’s third New York City location, following openings in Flatiron and Williamsburg over the past year and a half. The brand also operates locations in Toronto, where it was founded during the pandemic.
Plans for the new facility include a large central bathing area with a neutral-temperature pool, communal cold plunge, hot tub, sauna, steam room, sound-focused sauna, and “experiential showers.” The space is expected to place an emphasis on guided sessions and structured programming rather than open, unprogrammed use.
AdvertisementAccording to the company, the Upper East Side location will represent an evolution in scale and design, with a layout intended to support both quiet restoration and shared experiences. The project is being designed in collaboration with Futurestudio, a firm that has worked on previous Othership locations.
Programming at the new site is expected to mirror offerings available at existing locations, including guided sauna and cold-plunge sessions led by trained facilitators. These classes typically incorporate music, breathwork, and group rituals, and are conducted without phones or alcohol.
Othership was co-founded by Robbie Bent, Emily Bent, Myles Farmer, Amanda Laine, and Harrison Taylor. What began as a small, informal ice-bathing practice has since grown into a multi-city operation centered on group-based wellness experiences.
More details about construction timelines and membership options for the Upper East Side location are expected to be released closer to the planned opening date.
