UES to Get First Legal Weed Shop in Early January

While there are plenty of places to buy weed on the Upper East Side, the neighborhood is about to get its first legal cannabis shop.
Markel Bababekov will be opening The Herbal Care (THC) at 1412 Lexington Avenue (between 92nd and 93rd streets) on January 4, according to a press representative. Bababekov also owns Celestial Cleaners on East 68th Street.
While details of the store’s offerings are scarce, “Customers will be able to purchase from a wide variety of tested, curated NY-grown cannabis products and high-end cannabis accessories,” the press person told us. “The space will also feature local art.”
Bababekov is considered a ‘justice-involved applicant,’ which the Office of Cannabis Management defines as “someone who has been convicted of a marihuana-related offense in New York State before March 31, 2021; someone whose parent, spouse, child, legal guardian, or dependent has been convicted of a marihuana-related offense in New York State before March 31, 2021; or someone who is the dependent of someone who has been convicted of a marihuana-related offense in New York State before March 31, 2021.”
Per an article published by Our Town, “Bababekov says he was arrested four times throughout his teenage years in New York, for smoking and possessing marijuana. The fourth time, when he was around 17 years old, he says he was sent to Rikers Island.”