Upper East Side Bookstore Cat Diagnosed with Cancer—Locals Rally to Cover Vet Bills

Patrons and community members are rallying around Logos Bookstore’s (1575 York Ave) cat, Mr. BooBoo, as the 15-year-old feline was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.
“Our beloved Mr. BooBoo has been diagnosed with cancer, but the good news is that he isn’t in pain yet. We are treating him in the hopes of getting him into remission—but we are a small independent bookstore, and vet bills are expensive. Every little bit helps,” wrote the bookstore in its latest Instagram post.
(We were told that Mr. BooBoo was originally 21 pounds and is now 11 pounds.)
Mr. BooBoo is the unofficial Logos mascot, with consistent mentions in store reviews, drawings around the shop, and even a feature in a New York Times article highlighting the store.
While Mr. BooBoo has been a longtime resident at Logos, he actually belongs to a friend of the store, Naomi. She said, “My cats started to come here only [on the] weekends. And then eventually they liked it here because at the time I was working full-time. I live in a studio, but here they can go out to the backyard. Eventually after COVID they stayed. So they are very happy here, with people coming in.”
Mr. BooBoo was adopted by Naomi from the since-closed Country Vet (430 East 75th Street), whose space has since been expanded into the American Youth Dance Theater (428 East 75th Street). He was brought into the vet after a groomer found him in Westchester, NY. Naomi was there with her pug at the time and decided to adopt the cat. “I named him [that] because I never thought I’d have a cat. So it’s like a mistake, a boo-boo,” she laughed.
Mr. BooBoo is currently getting chemotherapy at Lenox Hill Veterinarians (1504 2nd Ave between 78th and 79th Street). “I’m very sad about it. I hope he can live as long as he can and stay happy,” shared Naomi. In addition to colon cancer, he also has a tumor that will require surgery. “Without help, I cannot afford [the treatment or the] surgery,” she said. “Any donation really helps.”
The GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his treatment was launched earlier last week and is nearly halfway to its $5,000 goal. Community members hope the store’s recent fame will help boost donations as well.
In recent years, Logos has become the set of Netflix’s hit series “You,” with the show filming across the Upper East Side. The exterior of the store transforms into “Mooney’s” bookstore, where Joe Goldberg (Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley) works as a manager. The fan-favorite psychological thriller’s final season aired several weeks ago.
Mr. BooBoo may have even made an impact on the series, the bookstore shares. In the final season, Joe (Penn Badgley) gets a new nickname as his love interest, Maddie (actress Anna Camp), affectionately calls him “Boo Boo.”
“I think [he] inspired his nickname,” shared Naomi excitedly. “We think [the show] got inspired from my cat!” Reddit sleuths seem to agree, with a user also sharing the “Mr. BooBoo theory.”
Click here to donate to Mr. BooBoo’s treatments.
