Upper East Side Residents Wage Poster War Against Serial Dog Poop Offender

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
It started with a sidewalk offense, escalated into a confrontation, and ended with a full-blown public shaming campaign.
Upper East Side residents are barking mad over a woman repeatedly spotted leaving her dog’s poop behind—and now, they’ve plastered her face all over the neighborhood in protest.
Advertisement
According to locals, the woman and her medium-sized dog have become a familiar, unwelcome sight around East End Avenue. The latest incident reportedly took place on Friday, when the pet defecated in the middle of a crosswalk on East 84th Street.
“The dog took a s—t right in the middle of 84th Street,” Elvin, a doorman at 90 East End Avenue, told the New York Post. “When her dog pooped, she had no reaction. She looked. She just kept walking.”
Another passerby tried to intervene, offering the woman a bag and urging her to clean it up. “She turned around and started yelling, ‘So what! I don’t care! I don’t care!’” Elvin recalled. The woman reportedly stormed off after the exchange, unbothered.
By the weekend, the poop saga had inspired an anonymous vigilante to take matters into their own hands. Dozens of signs appeared along East End Avenue—from East 79th to East 88th streets—featuring a photo of the dog owner in question, her Chanel bag in tow, and a blunt message: “Do you know her? She lets her dog poop on the street and refuses to pick it up.”
Most of the signs had been removed by Wednesday, but not before they ignited fierce neighborhood debate—and a digital smear.
One photo of the flyer landed on Reddit, where users eagerly dumped on the poopetrator.
“We need a thousand different pics and flyers around with her stupid face on it,” one user wrote. “Even her dog is like “yah I don’t know her…” another chimed in.
Advertisement
Though some may see this as petty drama, others view it as a symbol of a larger problem.
“The city should crack down on these unhinged people who refuse to pick up after their pets. Some neighborhoods have so much sh*t on the concrete, you’d think it was art on the floor due to how many times it’s been stepped on and blends into the concrete. F*ck these people.”
Despite city regulations—and a $250 fine promised by the Department of Sanitation for not cleaning up after pets—enforcement remains irregular. As professional dog walker Brady Hold put it, “It’s the Upper East Side, it’s raining cats and dogs here. [But] some people won’t pick up after their dog no matter what.”
For now, the culprit remains at large. But thanks to a neighborhood’s determination, and a scattering of printed signs, she may not remain anonymous for log.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!