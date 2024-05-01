Council Member Menin Continues Fight Against Crappy Dog Owners with New Legislation

Council Member Julie Menin is sponsoring new legislation which aims to decrease the volume of dog poop on New York City’s sidewalks.
At a recent hearing on street cleanliness, Menin presented Intro 281, a bill which “would require the Department of Sanitation to install and regularly fill dog waste bag dispensers on or next to all public litter baskets on city streets.”
In addition, the bill would “require the Department of Sanitation to work with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to conduct a public awareness campaign to educate the public on the negative public health consequences associated with dog waste.”
Menin’s new bill represents her ongoing dedication to eradicate sidewalk scat.
Following last year’s disturbing study about how much poop there is on the Upper East Side (and a ton of poop-related complaints sent to her office), the council member launched her “Curb Your Dog Campaign and Design Contest” – a fun, creative way to ultimately tell dog owners to act right. The winning design was then plastered around the neighborhood. But this was just the beginning.
“It is a responsibility, not an option, for individuals to curb their dog,” said Menin at the hearing. “Yet dog waste remains a problem that remains unaddressed as the City experienced an uptick in complaints. By promoting responsible pet ownership through a public awareness campaign and requiring the Department of Sanitation to install and fill dog waste bag dispensers on public litter baskets, New York City can play an integral role in fostering a cleaner and more enjoyable environment for all New Yorkers.”
“Dog poop in the Upper East Side has become excessive,” added an Upper East Side mom.
“Nothing ruins a morning commute like stepping in a dog’s business. I enthusiastically support Council Member Menin’s common-sense legislation to curb dog waste and keep our streets clean,” said Council Member Shaun Abreu, Chair of the Committee on Sanitation and Solid Waste Management. “It’s time to cut the crap once and for all.”
There are over half a million dogs in the city, which translates to 27,000 tons of annual dog waste. While dog owners can face fines of up to $250 for not cleaning up after their dogs, very few fines are actually given. In 2022, a total of eighteen people were issued tickets for “failure to pick up canine waste.”
This is why a lot of buildings in wealthier neighborhoods ban dogs – because when you walk outside you smell urine and might step in dog’s poop or the residue left from it.Couples should have babies not fur babies.
Dumb idea. People who leave poop on the ground will have no interest in picking it up so the bags will be stolen by “responsible” dog walkers and others. And, we have enough visual pollution on each corner and don’t need another fixture. All licensed dogs need to be DNA recorded. Abandoned poop gets matched up. Fine twice and and on the 3rd strike, confiscate the dog. Unlicensed dogs also get confiscated. Enforcement!