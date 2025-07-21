Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at UES Drugstore

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was recently sold on the Upper East Side, bringing a stroke of luck to one local pharmacy and a mystery winner who has yet to come forward.
According to SI Live, the third-prize ticket was purchased for the July 16 drawing at Nucare Pharmacy & Surgical, located at 1789 First Avenue between East 92nd and 93rd streets. To win the third-tier prize, a player must match four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball—an outcome that typically nets a $50,000 payout. According to the New York Lottery, players have a 1 in 913,129.18 chance of winning the third prize.
No jackpot or second-prize winners were reported for the July 16 drawing, according to the New York Lottery website. The jackpot had climbed to a staggering $266.4 million, while the second-place prize stood at $1 million.
For those who may have played and overlooked the results, the winning numbers were 4, 21, 43, 48, and 49, with the Powerball number 12.
The lucky ticket sold at Nucare Pharmacy adds to a growing list of big wins for Upper East Side players. Last March, a $1 million second-place ticket was purchased at People’s Place Gourmet Deli, located at 1391 Second Avenue between East 72nd and 73rd streets.
Winners of prizes exceeding $600 must file a claim with the New York Lottery, and as of now, it’s unclear whether the $50,000 prize has been claimed.
So if you picked up a Powerball ticket from Nucare Pharmacy earlier this month, it might be time to check your numbers—your next errand could include a stop at the bank.
