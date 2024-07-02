$25 Million Secured to Enhance Parks, Schools, More

The New York City Council passed the City’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Sunday, and Council Members Keith Powers and Julie Menin report that over $25 million has been secured for District 4 and District 5.
This money will help to fund projects for schools, parks, sanitation, cultural institutions and City resources, according to a press release from the council members.
Every public school within these districts will be getting at least $50,000 for technology or infrastructure upgrades, and funding has been allocated to provide parks programming and sanitation services for additional trash cleanups.
Here are some of the bigger investments being planned on the Upper East Side:
- The Met is getting $7 million for “climate control and resiliency upgrades.” We’ve contacted The Met and asked them to elaborate.
- As East Side Feed reported in May, St. Catherine’s Park is getting $3.6 million for a fairly thorough redesign which has already been reviewed by Community Board 8.
- Carl Schurz Park is getting $1.5 million to renovate the bathrooms near Gracie Mansion.
- The Park Avenue Armory is receiving $1.1 million for renovations, upgrades, and enhanced accessibility.
- The 92nd Street Y (92NY) is getting $1 million to make improvements to its Art Center.
- JHS 167 (Robert F Wagner Middle School) is getting $860,000 for technology upgrades and to renovate its band room and gymnasium.
- Twenty-Four Sycamores Park is getting $800,000 to renovate both of its playground areas.
- The Julia Richman Education Complex is getting $800,000 to renovate its gymnasium. (In Feb. 2023, East Side Feed reported that the Julia Richman Education Complex had received $3 million to renovate its pool locker room and to create a new physical education space.)
- The New York Public Library is getting $500,000 to fund technology upgrades at the 96th Street, Yorkville, 67th Street, and Webster library branches.
- P.S. 290 (Manhattan New School) is getting $500,000 for cafeteria and gymnasium renovations.
Per the press release, Menin and Powers also secured over $3.5 million to “support nonprofit organizations and ongoing programming on the Upper East Side,” with recipients including:
- Asphalt Green
- Carnegie Hill Neighbors
- Carter Burden Center
- East 86th Street Association
- Friends of the East River Esplanade
- Lenox Hill Neighborhood House
- Friends of the Upper East Side Historic Districts
- NYCHA’s Isaacs Center
- 92nd Street Y
- James Lenox House
- Treadwell Farm Historic District Association