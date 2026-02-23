$89.5M Condo Sets New Upper East Side Record

The penthouse at 1122 Madison Avenue, the 22-story luxury condo development we first covered last summer, is in contract for $89.5 million — setting a new Upper East Side record for both the highest price and highest price per square foot ever recorded for a condo in the neighborhood.
AdvertisementThe duplex spans the building’s top two floors with a rooftop terrace above, offering seven bedrooms, a double-height great room, and nearly 2,000 square feet of private outdoor space. Views take in Central Park, the rooftop of the Met, the surrounding historic district, and the Midtown skyline.
The building, designed by William Sofield’s Studio Sofield and developed by Legion Investment Group and Nahla Capital, sits between East 83rd and 84th Streets. It launched sales on January 15 and has moved quickly — the developers say contracts now total over $360 million across the first 18 units sold, at an average of more than $5,400 per square foot.
AdvertisementAs Crain’s New York Business reported in late January, four units at the building went into contract in just one week, with one topping Manhattan’s luxury sales at an asking price of $14.6 million.
The 26-unit building will feature Indiana limestone cladding on all four sides, with sculpted reliefs and carved window surrounds. Amenities include a fitness center, squash and basketball court, spa with sauna, steam room, and cold plunge, a resident bar, private dining room, and billiards room, among other offerings.
Remaining units are priced from $10.125 million, with full-floor residences starting at $38.75 million. The Cathy Franklin Team from The Corcoran Group is handling sales. Completion and occupancy are expected in fall 2027.
The site at Madison Avenue and East 84th Street was purchased for $22.5 million in 2019, and the low-rise buildings that previously occupied it have since been demolished.
