This Will Be the Upper East Side’s ‘Priciest Condo’

A new luxury condo development is set to reshape a prominent Upper East Side corner.
As first reported by Robb Report and later confirmed in a press release, 1122 Madison Avenue, a 22-story tower designed by architect William Sofield, is expected to become the Upper East Side’s most expensive condominium based on starting price. With 26 units and an expected completion date in 2027, the project will rise at the intersection of Madison Avenue and East 84th Street (the alternate address is 22 East 84th Street). Foundation work began earlier this year.
Developed by Legion Investment Group and Nahla Capital, the tower will feature limestone cladding on all four sides—an uncommon choice in a city where side and rear facades are often less detailed. The design draws from traditional architectural elements found in the surrounding area while aiming to meet the preferences of condo buyers.
Units will start at $10 million, entering a market that’s recently shown renewed strength on the Upper East Side. In May, the neighborhood led Manhattan in luxury contract signings for homes priced above $4 million.
We reached out to a press representative for the building to ask how high the prices will go and what the range of apartment sizes will be, but they weren’t able to provide either. They did mention, however, that there will be some full floor apartments.
Sofield’s previous Upper East Side projects includes 135 East 79th Street and Beckford House & Tower, where Kate Upton and Justin Verlander bought a penthouse in 2023. He says his work reflects a broader trend among younger buyers.
“There’s a real shift in how people want to live,” the architect told Robb Report. “Younger families are moving uptown for space, schools, and proximity to the park.”
The site of the forthcoming building was originally purchased for $22.5 million in 2019, and the low-rise buildings on the site have since been demolished.
Sales at 1122 Madison are expected to launch this fall.
