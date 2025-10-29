Barbara Corcoran Buys $16 Million Penthouse on Upper East Side

Barbara Corcoran has a new place to call home — and she didn’t stray far from her last one.
Weeks after selling her “palace in the sky” at 1158 Fifth Avenue (at East 97th Street) for $13.5 million, the real estate mogul and Shark Tank star has purchased another penthouse just a dozen blocks south, The Real Deal was first to report.
AdvertisementCorcoran paid $16 million for her new residence, a three-bedroom penthouse at 1016 Fifth Avenue (at East 83rd Street). The sale was reportedly an off-market deal, and she paid the full asking price, according to her broker, Corcoran Group’s Carrie Chiang.
Unit PH-W features formal dining and living rooms, a library, terrace, and soaring ceilings that showcase much of its original prewar detail. The 1926 co-op building includes 55 residences, a 24-hour doorman, and elevator service.
“Barbara knows what she wants,” Chiang told The Real Deal. “Once she saw it, she said, ‘Carrie, I’m not going to lose this one.’” Chiang described the new home as “absolutely the best penthouse I’ve ever seen,” adding that Corcoran is “so happy there.”
Corcoran reportedly plans to move in soon and may pursue minor renovations next year.
The purchase marks a quick turnaround for Corcoran, who closed the sale of her previous penthouse just three weeks earlier. That Fifth Avenue duplex, known for its glass-enclosed dining terrace and sweeping Central Park views, fetched $1.5 million over asking — going into contract just one day after hitting the market.
At the time, Corcoran said she and her husband, former FBI agent Bill Higgins, were ready for a more practical layout. Higgins, now 80, had begun having trouble with the duplex’s curved staircase.
The couple bought their previous home in 2015 for $10 million and spent about $2 million renovating it. Despite the emotional attachment — Corcoran once said she fell in love with the unit more than two decades before buying it — the move reflects a shift toward comfort and accessibility as the pair settles into their next chapter.
Serena Boardman of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.
