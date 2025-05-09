Barbara Corcoran Lists Fifth Avenue Penthouse for $12 Million

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
In a move few would have predicted, real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran has put her four-bedroom, six-bathroom Upper East Side penthouse up for sale just ten years after acquiring it. The Shark Tank star and founder of the Corcoran Group paid $10 million for the 11-room duplex co-op at 1158 Fifth Avenue in 2015, alongside her husband, Bill Higgins.
Corcoran came across the apartment while working as a courier some twenty years before having the opportunity to buy it, famously telling the current owner to contact her if they ever planned on selling. By the time the owner eventually put the space on the market, Corcoran was in a financial position to make the purchase and pay the near $12k monthly white-glove maintenance fee.
The couple extensively renovated the property, introducing several new features including a chef’s kitchen and dining room in the solarium. But despite buying the apartment of her dreams with breathtaking views of Central Park–that boasted the “most exquisite glass solarium on Fifth Avenue”–Corcoran is set to offload the asset.
With a semi-private elevator and a double-height foyer, this apartment is as close to perfect as you could hope for in New York, with real fireplaces and unrivaled views of the park.
Corcoran initially made her fortune in real estate after founding her namesake firm with a $1,000 loan in 1973. She eventually sold the company to NRT Incorporated in 2001 for $66 million, but continues to operate in the industry and has since established herself as an author and TV celebrity.
Announcing the decision on Instagram Thursday, Corcoran said moving to a single-story apartment would better suit the couple’s needs as they enter the next phase of their life, the New York Times shares. “I never thought I’d say goodbye to this beautiful palace in the sky. I’m just hoping the special person who buys it cherishes it as much as I do!”
According to StreetEasy, the apartment is in contract just one day after hitting the market. We’ve reached out to the Corcoran Group to confirm this; the listing is held by Carrie Chiang and Scott Stewart.
