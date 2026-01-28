Demolition Permits Filed for Building Slated to Become 37-Story UES Tower

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Another major step has been taken toward the development of a 37-story tower on a busy UES corner.
AdvertisementDemolition permits have now been filed for the four-story building at 1491 Third Avenue—also addressed as 207 East 84th Street—where the mixed-use building is planned, according to new Department of Buildings filings.
As East Side Feed previously reported, permits were filed earlier this month for a roughly 510-foot-tall building at the corner of East 84th Street and Third Avenue. The proposed project would span approximately 259,202 square feet, with 240,208 square feet dedicated to residential use and an additional 18,994 square feet designated for commercial space.
Plans call for 120 residential units, two cellar levels, a rear yard measuring about 31 feet in length, and 30 enclosed parking spaces. Hill West Architects is listed as the architect of record, and the project is being filed by Samy Mahfar of 255 East Houston Manager, LLC, which is listed as the property owner.
According to city records, full demolition permits for the existing structure were filed on January 23 and are currently under review. A permit to install a construction fence at the site has already been approved.
The building slated for demolition dates back to 1930 and was designed by architect George Dress. It was constructed by Peter Doelger Inc., a brewery company founded by German immigrants, and originally served as a German and Irish ballroom and event space. Decorative terra cotta elements featuring musical instrument motifs remain visible on the facade.
AdvertisementPreservation advocates have attempted to secure landmark status for the building on two occasions—in 2015 and again in 2025—but both efforts were denied by the Landmarks Preservation Commission.
No official timeline has yet been announced for demolition or construction.
East Side Feed will continue to monitor the project and provide updates as more information becomes available.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!