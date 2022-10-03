Home
Gloria Vanderbilt’s Former UES Brownstone Hits Market

Gloria Vanderbilt’s Former UES Brownstone Hits Market

October 3, 2022 Real Estate No Comments
67 East 91st Street

Photo credit: Compass

Gloria Vanderbilt’s former Upper East Side brownstone has hit the market for $11,995,000 (with a monthly tax bill of $8,793). Located at 67 East 91st Street between Park and Madison avenues, the ivy-covered building comes with 15 rooms spread across about 6,400 square feet of space.

Advertisement




Vanderbilt (1924-2019) — an artist, actress, fashion designer, heiress to (a portion of) her famous family’s railroad fortune, and mother to CNN’s Anderson Cooper — lived in the 19′ wide brownstone during the 1980s and ’90s. The current owner, photographer and writer Priscilla Rattazzi, bought the home from Vanderbilt in 1995.

According to the listing description, the 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home “was built in 1891-1892 as one of a pair of houses by G. A. Schellenger.”

Gloria Vanderbilt Brownstone

Photo credit: Compass

The brownstone features four wood burning fireplaces.

Photo credit: Compass

The five floors can be accessed by this dramatic staircase, though there is also an elevator.

Gloria Vanderbilt brownstone Upper East Side

Photo credit: Compass

Lots of original details can be seen throughout.

Photo credit: Compass

Advertisement




The large eat-in kitchen has been renovated and features white marble countertops and a separate pantry.

Photo credit: Compass

The greenhouse, located just off the kitchen, became Vanderbilt’s painting studio. Rattazzi transformed this into an art gallery that doubles as an entertainment space. “When I went to see the house first, what immediately attracted me was the greenhouse,” Rattazzi told Mansion Global.

greenhouse 67 E 91

Photo credit: Compass

A fourth floor bedroom also features this beautifully lit solarium.

Photo credit: Compass

Earlier this year, a group of Russian investors sold Gloria Vanderbilt’s childhood home at 39 East 72nd Street for $36 million.

Vanderbilt’s former brownstone has been listed with Tania Isacoff Friedland of Compass and Jed Garfield of Leslie J. Garfield & Co. Here’s the listing for more details.



Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Tags:

Leave a Reply