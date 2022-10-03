Gloria Vanderbilt’s Former UES Brownstone Hits Market

Gloria Vanderbilt’s former Upper East Side brownstone has hit the market for $11,995,000 (with a monthly tax bill of $8,793). Located at 67 East 91st Street between Park and Madison avenues, the ivy-covered building comes with 15 rooms spread across about 6,400 square feet of space.
Vanderbilt (1924-2019) — an artist, actress, fashion designer, heiress to (a portion of) her famous family’s railroad fortune, and mother to CNN’s Anderson Cooper — lived in the 19′ wide brownstone during the 1980s and ’90s. The current owner, photographer and writer Priscilla Rattazzi, bought the home from Vanderbilt in 1995.
According to the listing description, the 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home “was built in 1891-1892 as one of a pair of houses by G. A. Schellenger.”
The brownstone features four wood burning fireplaces.
The five floors can be accessed by this dramatic staircase, though there is also an elevator.
Lots of original details can be seen throughout.
The large eat-in kitchen has been renovated and features white marble countertops and a separate pantry.
The greenhouse, located just off the kitchen, became Vanderbilt’s painting studio. Rattazzi transformed this into an art gallery that doubles as an entertainment space. “When I went to see the house first, what immediately attracted me was the greenhouse,” Rattazzi told Mansion Global.
A fourth floor bedroom also features this beautifully lit solarium.
Earlier this year, a group of Russian investors sold Gloria Vanderbilt’s childhood home at 39 East 72nd Street for $36 million.
Vanderbilt’s former brownstone has been listed with Tania Isacoff Friedland of Compass and Jed Garfield of Leslie J. Garfield & Co. Here’s the listing for more details.