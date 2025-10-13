Mystery Buyer Purchases Met-Owned Townhouses to Create 13,000 Square Foot Mansion

Two historic townhouses owned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art have officially found a buyer—and for more than their combined $28 million asking price.
AdvertisementLocated just steps from the Met’s main entrance at 6 and 8 East 82nd Street, the side-by-side properties were listed a little over two weeks ago and quickly sparked a bidding war. According to a recent report by Olshan Realty, a private buyer is now in contract to purchase the pair, which span nearly 13,000 square feet combined, though the final sale price has not yet been disclosed and the deed has yet to appear in public records. The Olshan Realty report also notes that this was the largest contract signed between October 6-12.
The Queen Anne-style townhouses, built in 1888, are linked underground via their cellar levels. The buyer reportedly plans to convert the five-story structures into a single-family home—a major undertaking that would unite two landmarked pieces of New York history into one luxurious residence. The properties also include a 1,270-square-foot private garden in the rear.
Corcoran brokers Carrie Chiang and Andres Perea-Garzon marketed the homes jointly as a rare opportunity, calling them an “extraordinary canvas” for either a grand residence or an institutional use.
The Met has owned the townhouses since 1976, when it purchased them for institutional purposes, according to Crain’s New York Business. In 1978, they were designated historic by the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission. While it’s unclear why the museum chose to sell the buildings now, the move comes at a time of continued financial activity for the institution: public filings show that for fiscal year 2024, the museum reported approximately $6 billion in total assets and nearly $381 million in grants and contributions.
The identity of the buyer remains unknown for now, but the sale marks a notable shift on East 82nd Street, where the city’s past—and its most powerful cultural institutions—continue to shape the real estate of the present.
