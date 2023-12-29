New Owner of Vanderbilt Mansion Files Conversion Plans

An anonymous buyer purchased an Upper East Side mansion originally built for the Vanderbilt family for $52.5 million in June 2022, making it one of the largest transactions of the year.
Now, the still-anonymous owner is looking to convert the 18,000 square foot property at 60 East 93rd Street back into a single-family residence, Crain’s New York Business was first to report.
The owner is seeking a special permit to renovate and restore the building, and while it’s already zoned for residential usage, its status as an individual landmark and its historic district location means the City Planning Commission will need to approve certain aspects of his plans.
The last owner was Carlton Hobbs, an antiques dealer who bought the huge property from Lycée Français de New York (a French school) for $10.6 million and used it as both a gallery and residence.
Before that, the mansion served as the Romanian Permanent Mission to the United Nations.
The property is noteworthy for its 57′ width, a rarity in Manhattan real estate.
In other real estate news, a dessert heiress has purchased an Upper East Side co-op for $10,750,000, @TradedNY reports.
According to The Cultural Landscape Foundation, Sara Lee Schupf “was the namesake of the former Sara Lee Bakeries, is currently a trustee of the New York Hall of Science, a trustee of the Eugene Lang College at The New School, and a trustee emerita of Skidmore College.”
Schupf purchased an apartment at 620 Park Avenue, a white glove co-op located on the corner of East 65th Street. The full-service building comes with a doorman, common roof deck and gym, with only one apartment on each of its 14 floors.