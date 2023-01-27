Three of the Ten Most Expensive Homes Sold Last Year were on the UES

The Real Deal just published its list of the ten most expensive properties sold in NYC last year, and it should be no surprise that three of those sales were on the Upper East Side.
The second most expensive transaction was late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s two apartments at 845 Fifth Avenue, also known as 4 East 66th Street, which sold for a combined $101 million. One of the units was a penthouse. According to the Wall Street Journal, the sale set a record for the most expensive co-op transaction in NYC history, “besting the previous record of $77.5 million set in 2015 by the sale of an apartment at 834 Fifth Avenue.”
Advertisement
READ MORE: Carlos Slim Lists Fifth Avenue Mansion For $80 Million (Again)
The sixth most expensive sale was 36 East 68th Street, an 1870s mansion which sold for $57 million. The 22-room, 9,000 square foot space comes with a pool, sauna and ten bathrooms, and the sale included furniture valued at $3 million. The off-market deal for the 22-foot-wide home seems to have netted the seller – an entity connected to Italian organic grocery store executive Felice Lasalvia di Clemente – a profit of roughly $41 million. The entity paid $16 million in 2012, according to the WSJ. The buyer was was reportedly a financier from South Africa who almost finalized the transaction before actually seeing it in person.
Number seven on the list was 12 East 63rd Street, a 13,000 square foot townhouse which got $56 million – down from its original listing price of $77 million in 2015. The 25′ wide property features a three-story glass atrium, and according to the listing description, a massage room, steam room, gym, and a 20 foot indoor swimming pool.