Petition Launched to Stop Planned 200-Bed Men’s Homeless Shelter on First Avenue

A petition opposing the new 200-bed men’s homeless shelter planned for 1114 First Avenue has garnered more than 240 signatures since launching.
The petition was started by Mark Yosef, owner of Rodney’s Comedy Club, which is located two storefronts away from the planned shelter site at the corner of East 61st Street.
Advertisement“Residents and local businesses wish to express thoughtful concerns regarding the proposed male halfway house at 1114 1st Avenue,” Yosef told East Side Feed. “We recognize the importance of transitional housing and rehabilitation services; however, we believe this particular site may not be an appropriate fit given the surrounding residential community, nearby small businesses, and the limited capacity of local infrastructure and services.”
Yosef added that “Community members have also been concerned by the lack of early and meaningful engagement in the planning process. We respectfully request that decision-makers pause further action, engage in open dialogue with residents and businesses, and explore alternative locations that can better support both program participants and the neighborhood as a whole.”
The petition, posted on Change.org, calls on the city to immediately halt the project and conduct an independent impact study before proceeding. It cites concerns including “Threat to Small Business Viability,” “Public Safety and Security Risks,” and “Lack of Transparency and Due Process.”
As East Side Feed reported on Friday, the Department of Homeless Services announced the shelter will be operated by Housing Solutions of New York and is expected to open in spring 2026. DHS has said the facility will have 80 security cameras, around-the-clock security, an 11 p.m. curfew, and SARA restrictions preventing individuals convicted of certain sex offenses from residing there.
DHS is expected to present details to the community at a CB8 meeting next month via Zoom. Residents can monitor the CB8 calendar at cb8m.com and sign up for their newsletter for updates.
