Renderings Revealed for New East 77th Street Condo Building

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
The two-story parking garage that used to sit between First and York avenues on East 77th Street is long gone, and the seven-story condo building rising in its place finally has a name, a look, and a finish line.
AdvertisementIt’s called Elodie, and it’s coming to 439 East 77th Street.
We first reported on the project back in October 2023, when permits had just been filed to replace the garage with a 16-unit residential building. Since then, demolition wrapped, excavation got underway, and construction has continued through 2025 and into this spring.
Now, developers Visabe Corp. and Urban Spring Capital have unveiled renderings for the finished product, along with a few new details, as first reported and shared by New York YIMBY.
The 74-foot-tall building will span roughly 33,190 square feet and house 16 condos averaging about 1,807 square feet apiece. Layouts will run from one- to four-bedroom apartments, plus two private townhouses and a 3,600-square-foot penthouse. There will also be a cellar, a 30-foot rear yard, and two enclosed parking spaces.
AdvertisementPKSB is the design architect on the project, while ARC Architecture + Design Studio is the architect of record. The renderings show a rectangular massing with a single setback at the seventh floor, topped by a landscaped terrace.
Inside, units will feature custom white oak cabinetry, Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. Bathrooms will get Kohler fixtures.
Ian Slater and Michael Koeneke of Trove Partners at Compass are handling sales and marketing.
Elodie is targeting a completion date sometime this summer.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!