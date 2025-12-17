Ricky Martin Sells Upper East Side Apartment for $6.45M

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Ricky Martin has officially sold his Upper East Side apartment — and he got his full asking price.
The Grammy-winning pop star closed on his four-bedroom condo at 170 East End Avenue for $6.45 million, ending an on-and-off sales saga that stretched back several years, the New York Post first reported. The apartment, located between East 87th and 88th streets, last hit the market in September at that price.
AdvertisementThe full-floor, seventh-floor residence spans roughly 3,147 square feet and overlooks Carl Schurz Park and the East River. Martin originally purchased the home in 2012 for $5.9 million. It first went up for sale in 2017 with a much higher asking price of $8.4 million, before undergoing multiple price adjustments over the years.
As previously reported, the apartment was designed by architect Peter Marino and features a nearly 30-foot-wide living and dining area with 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, flooding the space with natural light. A private elevator opens into a foyer, leading to the expansive entertaining space.
The windowed chef’s kitchen is outfitted with custom Marino-designed cabinetry, Swiss quartzite countertops, and top-tier appliances from Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Miele. The home includes two primary bedroom suites with walk-in closets and Italian marble bathrooms, plus two additional bedrooms with en suite baths. A fifth room offers flexibility as a bedroom, office, or media space.
The 2008-built luxury condominium offers a long list of amenities, including a fitness center with Pilates and yoga studios, a squash court, golf simulator, screening room, billiards room, children’s playroom, library, landscaped courtyard with a waterfall, and on-site parking.
The buyer has not been publicly identified.
Martin, who recently received MTV’s first-ever Latin Icon Award, also owns a mid-century home in Beverly Hills. The listing was handled by Michael J. Franco and Miriam Richards of Compass.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!