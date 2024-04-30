Sonja Morgan of ‘RHONY’ to Auction off Upper East Side Townhouse

Sonja Morgan of Bravo TV’s “Real Housewives of New York City” will be auctioning off her Upper East Side townhouse next month with Concierge Auctions and the Modlin Group.
The five-story, 4,650 square foot townhouse at 162 East 63rd Street (between Lexington and Third avenues) is listed at $7.5 million, but bids are expected to begin between $1.75 million to $3.75 million, according to a press release. The auction will take place from May 15-29. There’s no minimum amount.
As reported by the NY Post, the townhouse has been on and off the market for the last eleven years, having first been listed in 2013 for $9.95 million.
The property, which was frequently featured on the ‘Real Housewives’ during Morgan’s run, comes with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, a private garden with a fountain and koi pond, a solarium and multiple wood-burning fireplaces.
“In addition to raising my daughter here, we entertained heads of state, royalty, luminaries, and Fortune 500 CEOs,” said Morgan. “In addition, memories were made over the years, including hosting my daughter’s friends from boarding school and university, and so many noteworthy moments were filmed by NBC for Bravo and Peacock TV. Now, as an empty nester, I am ready to share this turnkey, easy-to-manage jewel over to someone new to enjoy as we did.”
