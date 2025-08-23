Sonja Morgan’s Former Townhouse Becomes Upscale Rehab: Report

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
One of the Upper East Side’s more infamous residences has undergone a dramatic plot twist — trading wine glasses for wellness.
The townhouse at 162 East 63rd Street (between Lexington and Third avenues), once owned by former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan, is now operating as a sober living facility, Page Six first reported. Following an online auction, Morgan sold the five-story home in May 2024 for $4.5 million, a far cry from her original 2019 asking price of $11 million.
“There are so many different people going in and out, at first we didn’t know what was going on. Several neighbors have been talking about it, even the doormen,” a local resident told the outlet in a follow-up report.
What makes the transformation so striking is Morgan’s well-documented relationship with alcohol — often a source of both entertainment and concern during her 11-season run on RHONY. From Prosecco-fueled antics to a Season 13 intervention involving castmates Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Leah McSweeney, Morgan’s on-screen persona was often defined by her indulgent lifestyle. That, and the iconic townhouse backdrop.
That same townhouse — once shared with her ex-husband John Adams Morgan, heir to the J.P. Morgan fortune — is now home to Release Recovery, a luxury treatment center that offers support for addiction and mental health. The facility emphasizes comfort and discretion, with upscale interiors that might look familiar to longtime Bravo fans.
When Page Six reached out to Morgan to share the update, her reaction was characteristically breezy. “Hhhhaaaa!” she texted back, adding that the buyer had told her he planned to live there with his wife — not operate a recovery program.
While she may have moved out, Morgan certainly hasn’t stepped out of the spotlight. She’ll bring her “Sonja In Your City” cabaret-style show to City Winery on September 5, followed by a guest appearance on “Celebrity Name That Tune” this November.
Release Recovery declined to comment on the property’s new role — but for those who remember the townhouse as a site of boozy brunches and Bravo blowups, its quiet new chapter may come as a sober surprise.
