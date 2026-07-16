The City Just Laid Out 23 Ways It Wants to Change How New Yorkers Rent

The City Just Laid Out 23 Ways It Wants to Change How New Yorkers Rent

About The Author

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.