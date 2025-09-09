Upper East Side Leads NYC in High-End Apartment Contracts After Labor Day

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
While much of New York City eased back into gear after the Labor Day holiday, the luxury real estate market saw a quiet week—with one notable exception: the Upper East Side.
According to the latest Olshan Luxury Market Report, which tracks sales of $4 million and above, five of the 15 signed contracts recorded from September 1–7 were for properties located in Lenox Hill, Patch was first to report.
The week’s activity marked a slight slowdown compared to the 10-year post–Labor Day average of 17 contracts, but Lenox Hill’s dominance stood out in an otherwise sluggish market.
Here’s a closer look at the Upper East Side’s top performers:
888 Park Avenue, 13C — $12.995M
The priciest Upper East Side contract was inked for a full-floor co-op at 888 Park Avenue, a prestigious prewar building between 78th and 79th streets. The 3,750-square-foot home features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and a reputation for high-profile residents like Caroline Kennedy and Howard Milstein. This was the third-highest deal citywide for the week, coming in just behind two downtown condos priced at $22 million and $14.5 million.
255 East 77th Street, 29B — $8.6M
Rising above Second Avenue, this newly constructed condo from the Naftali Group claimed the fifth spot citywide. The spacious four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom residence sits on the 29th floor and was signed on September 5. The building adds modern inventory to a stretch of the Upper East Side that’s seeing increasing development interest.
21 East 61st Street, 7E — $8.195M
Coming in sixth overall, this three-bedroom co-op at The Carlton House spans 2,360 square feet and includes three-and-a-half bathrooms. It sits between Fifth and Madison avenues and was developed by Extell, one of the city’s largest real estate developers. The sale was finalized on September 3.
610 Park Avenue, 4B — $4.95M
Located near East 65th Street, this three-bedroom, three-bath condo is part of The Mayfair, a building developed by the Trump Organization. It spans over 2,200 square feet and traded on September 3, landing 14th on Olshan’s list.
35 East 75th Street, PHE — $4.5M
Rounding out the Upper East Side’s top five is a penthouse co-op just off Madison Avenue. The unit includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a wood-burning fireplace, and a private terrace—features that helped it clinch the 15th-highest contract of the week.
Despite the shorter workweek and a softer luxury market overall, the Upper East Side—particularly Lenox Hill—proved it still holds significant sway when it comes to big-ticket real estate deals.
