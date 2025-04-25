Upper East Side Tops NYC Real Estate Market in Q1 2025 Sales Volume

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
The Upper East Side recorded the highest number of home sales in New York City during the first quarter of 2025, according to a newly released study from Property Shark.
With 600 sales, the Upper East Side outpaced every other neighborhood in the five boroughs—up from 483 in Q1 2024, representing a 24% year-over-year increase. The median sale price in the area also jumped 23%, from $975,000 to $1.2 million, signaling both growing demand and increasing property values.
Advertisement
Four other Manhattan neighborhoods saw larger year-over-year increases in median sale price, with Hudson Square taking the lead with a 61% increase (from $1,615,000 to $2,600,000).
ALSO READ: New 34-Story Tower to Rise on East 80th Street
The only neighborhood to come close in terms of volume was the Upper West Side, which saw 592 sales, also up 25% from the same period last year. Its median sale price rose 18% to $1.3 million, maintaining its position as one of Manhattan’s most valuable markets.
Other Manhattan neighborhoods trailed further behind. Chelsea, for instance, saw only 151 transactions, despite its still-strong median sale price of $1.375 million. Notably, that figure reflects a 31% decline from Q1 2024, when the median was just shy of $2 million—marking one of the steepest year-over-year price drops in the borough.
Meanwhile, some Brooklyn neighborhoods posted large percentage gains but lower overall sales. Williamsburg reported 145 transactions, up 32% from the previous year, alongside a 34% increase in median sale price to $1.55 million, making it one of the priciest markets in the city. But in raw volume, it remained far behind Manhattan’s powerhouse neighborhoods.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!