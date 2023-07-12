World’s Second Richest Woman Sells Upper East Side Townhouse

New York’s richest woman – and the world’s second richest, who according to Forbes is worth $59 billion – has sold her Upper East Side townhouse for $41 million in an off-market deal. The buyer’s identity has not been made public.
Advertisement
Julia Koch is a philanthropist, socialite and the widow of business tycoon David Koch, and she just let go of her 15,000 square foot townhouse at 110 East 76th Street, the Wall Street Journal was first to report.
The wealthy pair originally purchased the townhouse in 2018 for $40.25 million, and like the new owner, were mystery buyers at the time. David died the following year.
A spokesperson for Julia offered no specific comment on the sale but added that she and her family are “committed to staying in New York.” That family includes the three children she had with David: David Jr., Mary Julia, and John Mark.
Julia has been busy buying properties since her late husband’s death. This includes two Upper East Side apartments she purchased for $101 million from Paul Allen’s estate (she was a “mystery buyer” until Page Six outed her) and dropping $70 million on a palatial home in Southampton.
Since early last year, she’s also been trying to sell her apartment at 740 Park Avenue for about $60 million.