260 Sample Sale Opening UES Location

Signage is up for 260 Final Sale at 1517 Third Ave. (between 85th and 86th streets), with a grand opening planned for March.
Advertisement
The shop will offer “curated gems from various designers at unbeatable prices in a relaxed boutique setting.” The store will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
260 Sample Sale, a family-run business based out of New York, has been putting on weekly sample sales for over 30 years and has expanded its operations to include Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago (in addition to selling online). The company has six NYC locations which run weekly popups; this new space will be their seventh (and their third “Final Sale” location). Final Sales hold popups and designer events in addition to keeping an inventory of goods from a variety of designers.
Sales include clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women and children, as well as home décor and beauty items. The company partners with popular designers like Alice+Olivia, Reformation, Superdry and more, offering samples and other items at discount prices. Special sales are announced on their website and social media accounts with price lists for available items. For instance, the NoMad location is currently running a winter event featuring several designers where everything is under $95.
The space is over 8,000 square feet and is located in an upscale condo called The Brompton (which has two floors of retail). It was briefly occupied by Wilson Sporting Goods, which opened in May 2022 and closed late last year. Previously, the space was home to a large Urban Outfitters, the first company to lease the space when the building was completed.