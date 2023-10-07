Four New Business Openings

According to @TradedNY, the Upper East Side’s got another coffee place coming – and a barbershop.
The real estate publication announced two days ago that Dear Coffee has leased the space at 1246 Lexington Avenue at 84th Street, which was last occupied by Brodo (which sells bone broth). The asking rent for the 1,100 square foot space was $250 per foot. If that’s what the landlord got, that would mean Dear Coffee is paying $275,000 per year (or about $22,900 per month).
On Friday, @TradedNY announced that Classic Barbershop NY leased a space at 954 Lexington Avenue, between 69th and 70th streets. This is also the building Lex Pack & Ship is located in; we confirmed with an employee that they’re not going anywhere, and that the barbershop is going to be next door to them. The asking rent for the 300 square foot space was $180 per foot ($54,000 per year or $4,500 per month).
Popular Upper East Side Instagrammer @UESthings has also made some recent announcements about soon-to-open businesses.
One of those is Ouri’s Market, which she says is opening at 68th and Third Avenue. Ouri’s is a kosher market with locations in Brooklyn and New Jersey. It seems to be popular for its juices, produce and salads. They also serve fresh coffee, wraps and bowls.
Club Pilates is also opening a new location on 62nd and Second Ave., @UESthings announced. Here’s the location page which has contact information. You can also follow them on Facebook for updates.
As we reported recently, Goodwill is now open at 1498 First Avenue (between 78th and 79th streets); this is the Upper East Side’s third Goodwill.
Also, La Sandwicherie – which opened in late August at 217 East 85th Street – has gotten some really good reviews, so check it out if you haven’t.