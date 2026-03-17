Home
A Carpet Store Is Closing After 60 Years on the Upper East Side

A Carpet Store Is Closing After 60 Years on the Upper East Side

March 17, 2026 Shopping No Comments

Google Maps

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox

A First Avenue fixture and mom-and-pop business is shutting its doors after six decades in the neighborhood.

Advertisement

Northeast Floor Coverings Carpet Factory Outlet, at 1492 First Avenue between 77th and 78th Streets, is closing at the end of the month after 60 years in business. Both a tipster (thanks Rob T.) and a store employee told us the business was priced out of its lease. When asked whether they planned to find another location in the neighborhood, the employee said probably not.

A closing sale is currently underway. “Everything Must Go! All Reasonable Offers Accepted,” reads the store’s website, which also describes the business as family- and locally-owned. News of the closing sale was first posted to the store’s Facebook page back in January.

According to the store’s website, Northeast Floor Coverings has been selling nylon flooring to New York City customers since 1966.

Have a news tip? Send it to us here!

.




Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

Tags:

Get us in your inbox!