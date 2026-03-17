A Carpet Store Is Closing After 60 Years on the Upper East Side

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A First Avenue fixture and mom-and-pop business is shutting its doors after six decades in the neighborhood.
AdvertisementNortheast Floor Coverings Carpet Factory Outlet, at 1492 First Avenue between 77th and 78th Streets, is closing at the end of the month after 60 years in business. Both a tipster (thanks Rob T.) and a store employee told us the business was priced out of its lease. When asked whether they planned to find another location in the neighborhood, the employee said probably not.
A closing sale is currently underway. “Everything Must Go! All Reasonable Offers Accepted,” reads the store’s website, which also describes the business as family- and locally-owned. News of the closing sale was first posted to the store’s Facebook page back in January.
According to the store’s website, Northeast Floor Coverings has been selling nylon flooring to New York City customers since 1966.
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