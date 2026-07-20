An Upper East Side Thrift Shop Started Posting Its Shoplifters to Instagram. What Happened Next Caught the Owner Off Guard.

An Upper East Side Thrift Shop Started Posting Its Shoplifters to Instagram. What Happened Next Caught the Owner Off Guard.

About The Author

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.