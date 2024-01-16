Basics Plus Closing Upper East Side Store

Basics Plus on First Avenue between 84th and 85th streets is set to close at the end of the month. The Upper East Side location of the local chain of home goods and hardware stores operated for over 13 years, supplying locals with everything from lightbulbs to shower curtains to humorous socks.
Advertisement
Though rumors swirled about its shuttering months ago when they rearranged the store and ran a huge sale, the closing is now confirmed. All items are currently 20% off, but they are also packing up inventory to move to their other locations, with a big portion of the store already empty. An employee told East Side Feed that it seemed to happen fast, although she wasn’t sure of the reason. Their Lower East Side location, on Third Avenue between 12th and 13th streets, closed in May 2023.
In addition to a wide variety of housewares and other odds and ends, Basics Plus also offered locksmith services including lockout and key making, as well as servicing Miele appliances, home AC installation and knife sharpening. Locals found the store convenient for whatever they needed. As one neighbor said, “they were an absolute go-to for everything from coffee mugs to a mop and spare keys.”
Get East Side Feed in Your Inbox
Advertisement
Customers also found the staff friendly and helpful, with one saying, “their employees were always so sweet, and used to keep a stash of treats for the neighborhood pups.” Another neighbor shared the same sentiment, while also hinting towards one potential reason for the closure. “…they are always helpful when I go in. But it’s pricey.”
If you’re looking to get discount kitchen items, candles or cleaning supplies, the sale will run until the final day. But hurry, as shelves are emptying quickly and inventory most likely won’t last much longer. The closest Basics Plus location is on the Upper West Side at 2315 Broadway (at 84th Street). The employee we spoke with says that Fastbreak Sports, the youth sports center two doors down, is supposedly taking over the space to expand, though we have not confirmed this.
Too bad, if their prices beat Feldman’s on Madison.