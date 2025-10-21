Big Night, New Kitchenware Shop, Now Open: Look Inside

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Big Night, the shop known for turning home entertaining into an art form, has officially opened its doors at 1015 Lexington Avenue and 73rd Street.
AdvertisementThe new Upper East Side location is the third for the brand, which started in Greenpoint in 2021 before expanding to the West Village. Founder Katherine Lewin describes Big Night as a “shop for dinner, parties, and dinner parties,” and the store has developed a devoted following among those who love to cook, host, and give gifts that make a table feel special.
The 900-square-foot space is designed to feel like a shoppable apartment, complete with a sun-filled kitchen, a built-in bar for glassware, and a pantry stocked with curated goods. Colorful details—like a green-and-yellow checkerboard floor and a burgundy bar—reflect Big Night’s signature playful aesthetic while giving the space an uptown polish.
During its opening weekend on October 17, the shop reportedly drew lines down the block as customers came to browse candles, ceramics, and dinner party essentials. In addition to its own line of products, Big Night carries items from brands like Sabre, Fredericks & Mae, and Valsa Home, along with a small selection of specialty foods and non-alcoholic beverages.
With its newest location, Big Night brings a fresh and cheerful energy to the neighborhood—part boutique, part inspiration board for anyone who loves a good meal and good company.
