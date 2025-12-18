Borough Opens on Lexington Avenue With a Cozy, Museum-Inspired Concept

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A charming new gift shop with a quietly whimsical concept has opened on the Upper East Side.
Borough, which describes itself as “A Gift Shop of an Imaginary Museum,” officially opened on December 1 at 1384 Lexington Avenue, between East 91st and 92nd streets. The small, thoughtfully curated store is the passion project of owner YiLing, a lifelong New Yorker who says the shop is both a tribute to the city and an attempt to recreate something she’s always loved: the experience of browsing a museum gift shop.
"I don't have a museum of my own," YiLing explained, "but I've always loved museum gift shops. I imagined a space filled with things I find delightful."
The name Borough carries a double meaning. It nods to New York City’s five boroughs, while also playing on the homophone “burrow,” reflecting YiLing’s hope that the store feels like a cozy neighborhood haven. Inside, visitors will find a warm, welcoming space with a comfortable chair, shelves of books, and a mix of items meant to spark curiosity and joy.
The shop carries children’s books, toys, housewares, blankets, small gifts, and even a few edible treats. There are also practical city-centric items — things for sore feet, dog supplies, and everyday essentials — all selected with care. Many of the products are made with environmental consciousness in mind, though YiLing admits not everything is strictly curated by ethos alone. “Some things are pure pandering,” she joked, noting her kids’ love of certain toys.
What ties it all together is a deeply personal sensibility. YiLing says she only stocks books she has loved or would want to read herself, and customers have already picked up on that. One visitor recently told her the shop felt as though everything had been chosen “in such a joyful way” — a compliment YiLing called deeply meaningful.
Borough is deliberately focused on in-person shopping. There's no website yet, and while YiLing says an online presence may come later, the emphasis is on human interaction — remembering names, offering recommendations, and creating a space where neighbors can linger.
Located across from the 92nd Street Y, Borough is already drawing in locals coming from classes and events. For those craving a small, independent shop with heart — and a little imagination — it’s a welcome new addition to the neighborhood. Follow @boroughgiftshop on Instagram to learn more.
