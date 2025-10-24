Business Openings: Dance Workshop, Comprehensive Wellness & Aesthetics, Astrid & Miyu, Tatte Bakery & Cafe

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Dance Workshop, a Long-Island based dance school, has opened a new studio at 30 East 60th Street (between Park and Madison Avenues). “The [new] studio is street level and opens to a spacious lobby that feeds into six new dance rooms,” the business’ website reads. “From a Mommy+Me class to Hip-Hop for teens and everything in between; we do it all here at Dance Workshop. Some of our students pursue a more recreational experience; while others may choose to take their training to the next level with the ambitions to dance on the collegiate or even professional level.”
AdvertisementComprehensive Wellness & Aesthetics has opened at 1150 Park Avenue (between 91st and 92nd streets). “The new MedSpa brings together advanced technology, clinical expertise, and a patient-centered approach in a serene, boutique settings,” states a press release. Services include Neurotoxin and dermal filler treatments, RF Microneedling and Co2 Laser resurfacing, Exosome and PRF skin regeneration, Customized chemical peels and facials, and IV Therapy.
Jewelry brand Astrid & Miyu has opened its doors at 1134 Madison Avenue (between 84th and 85th streets). “Known for stackable gold styles and in-store experiences like piercings and bracelet welding, the London-based brand sees the move as a strategic bet on a customer who values quality, design and immediacy over legacy logos,” Glossy reported earlier this year.
We heard via Reddit that Tatte Bakery & Cafe is opening at 250 East 83rd Street (between Second and Third Avenues), with signage just recently going up. Seasonal menu items marked as “Tatte’s Favorites” range from a Potato, Mushroom, & Bacon Shakshuka to Monkey Bread (Croissant dough with cinnamon spiced sugar and brown sugar caramel), Honey Carrot Cake, their Fresh Corn & Avocado Farro Bowl and Tahini Pumpkin Oatmilk Latte. The Boston-born cafe has a location in Garden City, with additional outposts scattered throughout Massachussets, D.C., Virginia, New Jersey and Maryland. A representative from the business tells us they’re aiming to open on the Upper East Side in early 2026.
