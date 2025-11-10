Business Openings: Handvaerk, Favorite Daughter, Les Cools, The Formula X Meredith, Spiga, Sweet Rehab, FIGS

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Handvaerk has opened a location at 1225 Madison Avenue (between 88th and 89th streets), the clothing store’s second outpost after its 2024 brick-and-mortar launch in Southampton. The co-owner of the brand, which was founded in 2013 as a direct-to-consumer retailer, told Women’s Wear Daily that they’ve “always been very data-driven — almost obsessive about understanding who our customer is and where they are located. Over the years, the data has been remarkably consistent: our core customer in New York lives on the Upper East Side.”
AdvertisementLes Cools, a kid’s clothing company, recently opened at 216 East 85th Street (between Second and Third avenues). Early reviews are positive, racking up fifteen 5-star reviews since opening. “We are Les Cools—a New York City based kids boutique where you can find everyday-wear for the cools kids on the block,” the website says. Here’s a video tour the owner shared on Instagram.
Signage is up at 85th and Madison Avenue for Favorite Daughter (h/t @uesthings), a California-born women’s clothing retailer founded by sisters and multifaceted entrepreneurs Sara and Erin Foster. According to the brand’s website, there’s currently a single location in Beverly Hills. Favorite Daughter recently collaborated with Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This,” launching a collection of the same name. (Erin Foster created the series.)
A fitness studio called The Formula X Meredith has leased a space on 86th and Second Avenue, the company announced on Instagram earlier this month. The space is slated to open early next year. “The Formula x Meredith is a meticulously designed, 60-minute, low-impact workout that fuses the precision of Pilates, the burn of barre, the intensity of HIIT, and the intelligence of functional training—all driven by a curated beat that sets the pace, fuels your fire, and keeps your body moving with precision and power,” the website states. They’ve currently got one location in Bridgehampton.
Spiga Ristorante & Cocktail Bar is opening soon at 808 Lexington Avenue at East 62nd Street. Spiga has another location on the Upper West Side at 57 West 84th Street; this outpost has a Google score of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with patrons praising its tiramisu, bolognese, cannelloni and more. Il Gradino was the last restaurant to occupy the space at 808 Lexington Ave. An Instagram post from Nov. 8 says they are opening this month.
AdvertisementSweet Rehab, a Parisian dessert bar in Soho, is expanding with a new location on 87th and Lexington Avenue (h/t @uesthings). We’ve reached out to the business for an exact address. Sweet Rehab’s best-seller is its Le Miel: a “Honey cake [with] white chocolate orange blossom cream, crunchy melted pistachio praliné, whipped honey, topped with fresh honeycomb and orange zest.” Another favorite would be its Parisian Black & White Truffle Madeleines, and they also offer cake jars, croissants, cookies, cakes, financiers and more.
We’ve gotten word that FIGS, which sells scrubs and other healthcare apparel, will have its grand opening at 1187 Third Avenue (between 69th and 70th streets) on Saturday, November 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Explore the new space, shop, connect with fellow healthcare professionals, and experience exclusive giveaways, music, and food and beverages from local vendors,” the press release says.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!