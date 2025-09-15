Business Openings: Initio Parfums Prives, Gilded Ritual, LB Coffee, KidStrong, Indico Coffee Co.

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Initio Parfums Prives has leased a space at 784 Madison Avenue (between 66th and 67th streets), according to @TradedNY. The perfume brand claims to offer “functional fragrances, engineered to elevate, transform and positively impact people’s lives,” as described on the company’s overly dramatic website. A description of what appears to be one of the brand’s top sellers, “SIDE EFFECT,” claims it “seizes the senses, sending a shiver through the body. Desire awakens, senses blur, and a magnetic tension ignites the mind, inflaming intentions. As seduction intensifies, raw attraction becomes inevitable.” A 90ml bottle goes for $316.92.
Gilded Ritual, which specializes in Russian manicures and pedicures, has announced its UES grand opening on Wednesday, September 17 at 1210 Third Avenue (between 70th and 71st streets). “Sip champagne, try Russian treats and get complimentary Fiber Gel (Hard Gel) on bookings that day,” the website states. “During the whole month of September Senior citizens get 20% OFF!” The business has another location in Tribeca.
LB Coffee says it’s opening soon at 454 East 84th Street (between York and First avenues), which was previously occupied by Capri Laundry Room. “LB (Elbi), meaning my heart in Arabic, is more than just coffee,” the forthcoming coffee shop’s website states. “Our menu is simple: artisan coffee paired with Mediterranean-inspired bites.” You can follow them on Instagram for updates.
KidStrong opened earlier this month at 344 East 63rd Street (between First and Second Avenues). KidStrong offers camps for children aged 4-11; hosts 1.5 hour birthday parties; and offers 45 minute classes involving activities like social greetings (“where the students practice introducing themselves by shaking hands”), obstacle courses, games like tug of war and tire flips, and affirmations (at the beginning).
Indico Coffee Co. just opened its doors at 1078 First Avenue at East 59th Street. The coffee shop, which has another location in Chelsea, had its grand opening on Saturday and has a number of early reviews you can see here. "Indico Coffee Co. plans on infusing Southern Indian coffee plates–filter[ed] coffee, chicory, caramon, wood–with everyday favorites such as lattes, cappuccinos and espressos that New Yorkers enjoy," the website states.
